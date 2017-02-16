MUZAFFARABAD : A Shia cleric and his wife were shot injured in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday.

According to the local police, the victim cleric along with his wife was riding a motorcycle when unidentified armed assailants opened fire at them at Rawani Bridge on Muzaffarbad-Chakothi Road and fled.

Muzaffarabad Police Deputy Inspector Sardar Gulfraz said that the victim, identified as Taswar Jawadi, along with his wife, was riding a bike when he was attacked by armed persons.

The attackers were in a car and they intercepted Jawadi and his wife at Rawani Bridge located some 20 kilometres from Muzaffarabad.

The injured cleric and his wife were taken to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) where they are under treatment.

The victim is working as Secretary General of Majlis-e-Wahadat-ul-Muslimeen. After the incident, hundreds of protesters gathered at Alamdar Chowk and staged protest while blocking the road.