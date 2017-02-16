According to authorities, six Afghan nationals were taken into custody in a raid conducted in Pasroor, near Sialkot. A bag full of bullets was recovered from a passenger at Larri Adda , however, the suspect managed to flee. The Counter-Terrorism Department sources informed that a heavy cache of weapons was also recovered during the raid.

At least 73 suspects were taken into custody by the law enforcement authorities after joint raids of Police and Counter-Terrorism Department, on Monday, in which a few Afghan nationals were also apprehended in the raid.

CTD has eliminated six terrorists at Chak 98 in Khanewal. According to a CTD spokesperson, acting on an information of presence of ten terrorists, the personnel raided the site, further adding that the deceased were affiliated with the banned terror group, Jamaat Al-Ahrar.