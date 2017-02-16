KHANEWAL: According to Counter Terrorism department sources, Six terrorists were killed in a shootout at Chak 98, today, near Khanewal. A heavy cache of weapons, including grenades, guns and detonators were recovered during the operation.

According to a CTD spokesperson, acting on an intelligence information regarding presence of ten terrorists, the security personnel raided the site, further adding that the deceased were affiliated with the banned terror group, Jammat Al-Ahrar, the TTP faction which took responsibility of suicide blast in Lahore which took lives of least 14 people, including senior police officers.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that the attacker involved in the blast near Punjab Assembly in Lahore has been identified and that the attacker entered the site of the protest on foot while the attacker’s target was police personnel.