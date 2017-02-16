BAHAWALNAGAR- Death toll in Bahawalnagar gas cylinder blast has climbed to seven as another teenager expired in the hospital on Wednesday.

The roof of a house came down and walls of four adjacent houses collapsed when a powerful blast caused by gas leakage ripped through the house located at Circular Road in Bahawalnagar on Tuesday. Six people had died in the blast and 11 belonging to neighbouring house were injured.

They had been shifted to a hospital where a 15-year-old gild succumbed to her wounds raising death toll to seven. Condition of some more wounded people was stated to be serious.