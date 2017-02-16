MULTAN-The regional police issued instructions to the district police officers in Multan Region for the implementation of National Action Plan in letter and spirit.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sultan Azam Taimoori directed the police heads to evolve a comprehensive strategy to fight crimes and send it to his office within one week. He stressed upon the police officers to ensure protection of life and property of the masses.

He said that the nation was facing an invisible and coward enemy but his cowardly acts could not intimidate the brave people of Pakistan. He said that the morale of Multan Police was high and it was fully geared up to fight the terrorists.

He said that the final moment had come to fight against the terrorists and 2017 would prove the year of elimination of terrorism from the country. He said that the Multan Range police would turn into a model force. He pointed out that over 100 officers and personnel had sacrificed their lives for the protection of people. “Our passion for martyrdom is alive which keeps us chasing the terrorists,” he added. He declared that the implementation of the National Action Plan would continue with full force.