Barnes & Noble, one of the world’s largest booksellers, introduced the ‘The Salam Award for Imaginative Fiction.’ It is named after Pakistan’s only Nobel Prize winner in science, theoretical physicist Dr Abdus Salam.

According to an announcement on the Science-Fiction and Fantasy blog on the company’s official website, “The Salam Award seeks to encourage aspiring speculative fiction writers of Pakistani origin, regardless of sexual orientation, creed, or caste.”

It intends to allow “Pakistan’s speculative fiction writers, and for readers who may have yet to encounter a vibrant and burgeoning community of authors.”