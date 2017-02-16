BAHAWALPUR-The local people urged the government to ensure the restoration of water supply from India in the Sutlej River and take steps to save the people amidst the severe shortage of water due to long drought.

Columnist and politician Malik Habibullah Bhutta expressed these thoughts during an informal conversation. He said that due to the dried up Sutlej River, whole area is facing drought at the same time the government is not seen taking any steps for the restoration of water supply in the Sutlej River. He said that in Ayub Khan government, Sutlej River was sold to neighbouring country under the cover of Indus Water Treaty and from the amount, Gandhara Industry was set up. Hardship of time is that water level in the adjoining area of Sutlej is descending and as a result, the arsenic’s presence in the water has also increased due to which people of the area are suffering from hepatitis B, C and other diseases.

CLAIMS MADE: Narowal Municipal Committee Chairman Pir Syed Azharul Hassan Gillani has said that Pakistan will soon become Asian Tiger under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of local traders and citizens at his office.

He narrated that Pakistan has made exemplary economic development due to the positive policies. He said that the mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be gateway of prosperity. He said that the government has put the country on the highway to development. He said that the PML-N was actively implementing its agenda to serve the masses.