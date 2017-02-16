ISLAMABAD: Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the writ petition filed by ANP leader Bushra Gohar, against PTI Senator Liaquat Tarakai for not showing his offshore company in his declaration of assets.

Bushra Gohar while talking to journalists said that she was disappointed over ECP decision as her case was rejected without assigning any reason.

ANP Leader said, “ECP supports influential and corrupt elements and through this decision our efforts for blocking the path of corruption have been sabotaged. I was pressurized to withdraw this case but I refused to buckle under pressure.”

“If ECP continues to give decisions under pressure then holding fair and transparent elections will become very difficult,” she said.