MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan announced on Tuesday that his government has invigorated Kashmir freedom struggle, ensured good governance and the speedy socio-economic progress in Azad Kashmir.

He was addressing the students and faculty members of the state-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) at the old campus here Tuesday.

Applauding MUST for the delivery of quality education in over 22 disciplines of science, engineering and information technology, the prime minister called upon the students to lend all of their skills and talent to be emerged as the quality future architects of the nation.

Underlining their due responsibilities to raise the Kashmir issue both the national and international levels, Haider advised the students to ensure maximum use of the social media for highlighting the importance of early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue. He said it involved the legitimate right to self-determination of over 20 million people of the Jammu & Kashmir state. “Our young generation have to move for positive use of this fast rising regime of information technology to apprise the external world of the ugly situation of Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir. It is reeling the history’s worst era of state terrorism and human rights abuses by the occupational forces for raising the voice of freedom of the motherland from the Indian subjugation,” he said.

Referring to the huge national resources of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Haider said that his government was going to restore the transparency of the equal use of the natural resources since these were meant for the entire state and not for any vested-interest of individuals or groups. He underlining the priorities of his government for ensuring the delivery of quality education right from primary to the varsity level. He said that his government has introduced the transparent selection system through the National Testing Service for filling the vacant positions in the State Education Department.

“We have decided to get the state-run institutions rid of all sorts of of political influence and pressure and illicit intercessions from any quarter replacing it through the strict implementation of the principal of merit during the course of recruitment against vacant positions in the public-sector institutions across AJK,” he declared. “Time has come to establish the rule of law and justice in AJK.” The AJK prime minister said that economically strong, prosperous and democratic Pakistan enriched with strong credibility the world over was guarantee for the freedom of Jammu & Kashmir from Indian yoke. He said that India have to be pressed for moving for result-oriented talks with Pakistan and the people of Jammu & Kashmir for the peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue.

Haider strongly condemned the continued reign of state terrorism in occupied Jammu & Kashmri where India was massively using the worst weapon of pallet guns to blind the young boys and girls to suppress their voice of freedom.

He said it was so sad to note that our brethren and sisters in the Indian atrocities-riddled and curfew-clamped occupied Kashmir valley were taking only one time food instead of three times in 24 hours because of the era of starvation.

He condemned the recent wave of unprovoked Indian firing on the line of control in Azad Jammu Kashmir. He warned India that it could not harass or keep people of Jammu & Kashmir away of their just principled struggle for freedom.

He strongly condemned the suicide blast in Lahore on Monday which claimed precious human lives including two senior police officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Habibur Rehman highlighted the laurels clinched by the MUST varsity in a short span of last three years for the delivery of the quality higher education in line with the criteria set by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.