The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday conducted hearing of case that was filed against Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chief Najam Sethi and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shahryar Khan and sent notifications to PCB and federation seeking explanation in ten days.

The case was filed by former Test cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz. The applicant had said that Najam Sethi is defaming Pakistan.

Sarfraz Nawaz said in a media talk that Najam Sethi’s statements are damaging Pakistan’s credibility; if he was aware of match-fixing then he should not have let these players participate in PSL.

The former fast bowler demanded PCB to make public all the investigation details so that people remain aware of all facts.

He further said that PCB was completely heedless of the ongoing match-fixing, it was International Cricket Council (ICC) who caught it.

Sarfraz Nawaz also accused Najam Sethi of gambling.