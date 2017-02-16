Pakistan has urged the international community to take notice of grave human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, reported Radio Pakistan.

Speaking at the weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said Indian atrocities against Kashmiris are continuing unabated.

He said India is also violating ceasefire on the Line of Control and Working Boundary resulting into loss of precious civilian lives. He said Pakistan has repeatedly lodged protest with Indian in this regard.

He said India is desperately wants to divert attention of world community from atrocities being committed in Occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces.

He urged the international community to play role to permanently resolve the dispute of Kashmir in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

To a question, the spokesman said investigation is underway in Lahore bombing and some arrests have been made.

He pointed out that India has been involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan. He said Pakistan has taken issue to the UN Secretary General about involvement of India in terrorist activities in Pakistan. He said Pakistan is biggest victim of terrorism.

About Pakistan China cooperation in the context of CPEC and threats emanating from India side, he said it is a regional economic development project and will benefits the entire region.

Answering a question, Nafees Zakaria said Indian defence build up is not in the interest of the region. It is a matter of grave concern and endangering the peace in the region and disturbing the strategic balance.

Replying to another question, the Spokesman said continuing instability in Afghanistan has created space for the non-state actors and terrorist organizations to find their foothold in that country. He said Jamatul Ahrar which is based in Afghanistan claims carrying out terrorist’s incidents in Pakistan. He said we have raised the issue terrorist activities on Pakistan soil from across the border. He said we have also urged the Afghan leadership to take necessary steps to address our concern.