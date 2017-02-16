SADIQABAD-The JUI-F leaders blasted the American authorities for not issuing visa to Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri here.

At meeting held at Jamia Rahimia Taleemul Quran, JUI-G tehsil ameer Qari Shahid Mehmood said that the Trump government has unveiled the real intentions of America for Muslims. He said that only Muslims are being victimised after 9/11 attacks across the world. He said that the party has started efforts to make the JUI-F international conference a success. “The conference will be conducted at Peshawer in connection with the party’s centennial celebrations,” he informed, adding Ulema from across the world will participate in the conference.

ROAD MISHAP: A rickshaw driver was killed after the rickshaw rammed into a sugarcane laden tractor-trolley here the other day. According to the Saddr Police, rickshaw driver Ikhtiar Ahmed was travelling on Tullo Road when the vehicle rammed in to a sugarcane laden tractor-trolley from the rear. As a result, Ikhtiar was killed on the spot. The police are investigating.