PESHAWAR: Lawyers have boycotted the courts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today in protest of the attack on civil judges a day earlier in Peshawar.

Lawyers in Peshawar High Court said, “Our patience has reached the limit, till when the judiciary will continue to be targeted.” They also said “Unless and until the National Action Plan is not implemented in its true form, these attacks would continue.”

The lawyers were at Peshawar High Court for an emergency meeting called by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Association.