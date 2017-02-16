MUZAFFARABAD: Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen leader Allama Tasawur Hussain Jawadi, succumbed to bullet injuries, today.

Allama Jawadi was critically injured after he was hit by three bullets and was shifted to CMH Hospital, after critically surviving a militant attack at Jhelum Valley Road. He was the General Secretary of Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) Pakistan, Azad Kashmir chapter.

Jawwadi was travelling on his motorcycle with his wife when gunmen opened fire at them near Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (Pima) Hospital, some eight kilometres from Muzaffarabad.