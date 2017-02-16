ISLAMABAD - Rana Muhammad Ashraf Khan, father of Muhammad Aslam Khan, senior journalist and columnist of Nawa-i-Waqt died here after protracted illness. He was 75.

He was laid to rest in his native village in Gujranwala. Qul ceremony and Quran Khawani will be held today (Thursday) at 10 am. Earlier, his funeral prayer was offered in Media Town Islamabad. A large number of people from different walks of life attended the funeral prayer.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s advisers Irfan Siddiqui and Eng Ameer Muqam and former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani have expressed their profound grief on the sad demise of Aslam Khan’s father and prayed to the Allah Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul.