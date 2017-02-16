ISLAMABAD - Tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan has threatened to escalate as Islamabad handed over evidence of cross-border terrorism to a senior diplomat from Kabul on Wednesday.

Afghan Deputy Head of Mission Syed Abdul Nasir Yousafi was summoned by Additional Secretary (UN and EC) Tasnim Aslam at the foreign ministry to register concern over terrorist attacks on Pakistan by Jamaatul Ahrar from sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

“The Afghan deputy head of mission was conveyed grave concern of Pakistan about the continuing terrorist attacks on Pakistan soil by [Afghanistan-based] terrorist outfit, Jamaatul Ahrar from its sanctuaries inside Afghanistan,” said a foreign ministry statement.

It added: “Attention of the deputy head of mission was also drawn to the earlier actionable intelligence shared by our authorities with the Afghan side. Afghanistan was urged to take urgent measures to eliminate the terrorists and their sanctuaries, financiers and handlers operating from its territory.”

The statement said, “an aide-memoire containing details of the terrorist attacks and supporting information” was also shared with the Afghan deputy head of mission.

Despite the fact that Pakistan has been at the receiving end, Afghanistan has been accusing Pakistan of providing safe havens to the militants.

Pakistan has always denied the allegations citing its lengthy war against terrorists in the tribal belt.

However, Kabul gets encouragement from New Delhi as India tries to discredit Pakistan.

At the last Heart of Asia Conference held in Amritsar, both India and Afghanistan hurled allegations at Pakistan.

New US administration under President Donald Trump is also pressing Pakistan to take indiscriminate action against the militants.

Islamabad maintains it has never discriminated among the terror groups.

The new Pakistan-Afghanistan tension comes after this week’s terror attacks in Lahore and Quetta, which killed and wounded several people.

Pakistan has also increased the patrolling of the security agencies along the border with Afghanistan to stop infiltration.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that the government was discussing border management with the Afghan counterparts to eliminate infiltration.

He said that the terrorists had safe havens in Afghanistan and were targeting Pakistan from there.

“The government will take measures to ensure safety of its citizens. Discussions have been held with Afghanistan,” the minister said.

Senator Abdul Qayyum, a former Lt-General, said that Pakistan had rendered great sacrifices in the ongoing war against terrorism.

He said that Afghanistan should stop following India and settle the issue with Pakistan through talks.

“We are both Muslim countries and can resolve the issues through talks. Kabul should not follow New Delhi. We have historic relations and we need to live as friendly neighbours,” Senator Qayyum said.

He said that Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan and had been part of all efforts to improve situation in the war-torn country.

International Relations expert Dr AZ Hilali said that Pakistan had been active for achieving peace in Afghanistan at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

He said that Russia had also stepped in to discuss the Afghan issue.

“Pakistan welcomes all such steps. We want peace in Afghanistan but India has been trying to isolate Afghanistan by misguiding it against Pakistan,” Hilali added.

He said that the war on terror was equally important for both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“They should not doubt us to carry forward India’s agenda. The safe havens for terrorists in Afghanistan must be abolished,” Hilali said.

