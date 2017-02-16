ISLAMABAD: A five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed hearing the Panama Leaks case, today.

Salman Akram Raja, the counsel for PM's family is continuing his arguments. During the proceedings, he provided the service records of Minerva firm pointing that Faisal Tiwana, a representative of Hussain Nawaz, made an agreement with the Arena company.

Justice Azmat Saeed responded by inquiring the case futher as to who was director for Neilson and Nescoll.

The PM Family's counsel submitted the transaction records which were conducted by the Minerwa Company adn provided the receipts of the Barclay Bank.

He provided the defendant's case details by stating that Maryam Nawaz had remained trustee shareholder after she kept bearer certificates with her from the year, February till July 2006. Further, he emphasised the defendant's position by revealing that registered shares were issued for the firm in July 2016. He added further that, however, after the bearer certificates were suspended, Maryam Nawaz's trustee status became invalid, he said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan is present in the courtroom along with senior political workers.

This is a developing story.