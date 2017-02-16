ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on House and Library on Wednesday decided to convene a joint meeting of the National Assembly and Senate standing committees on house and library to ascertain the reasons for delay in construction of additional family suites at Parliament Lodges.

The committee that met under the chairmanship of the National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, also decided that the joint meeting would also devise a mechanism to take action against those responsible of this failure.

The project was started in May, 2011 and was supposed to be completed in November 2013.

However, due to negligence of the CDA and the construction firm, the work on the said project could not be completed till date.

Abbasi said that despite several commitments before the committee, neither the construction firm nor the CDA management made any sincere efforts to complete the project.

The members of the committee also expressed grave concerns over the delay, and unanimously recommended strict action against those responsible for the inordinate delay and also recommended for joint meeting of the National Assembly and Senate standing committees on house and library to take final decision on the issue.

The CDA chairman informed the committee that in compliance with the decision of the committee passed during its meeting held on December 21, 2016 —- a three-member committee headed by the CDA Member (P&D) was constituted, to probe the facts on the failure of completion of 104 family suites and servant quarters.

He also admitted that the CDA was an executing agency and responsible to get the work completed within the stipulated time.

While apprising the committee about the report, the CDA Member (P&D) informed that the department, consultant and construction firm were responsible for the inordinate delay in construction of this project.

He also informed the committee that the CDA had imposed 10 per cent penalty on the construction firm and on the directions of the committee the work on the site had been stopped, whereby the construction firm had pleaded to arbitrator against the decision of the CDA.

The CDA was awaiting the decision of the arbitrator.

The committee also expressed its annoyance over the non-implementation of decision/recommendation and enquires ordered by the House and Library Committee since 2013 in respect of Parliament Lodges.

The committee members expressed their dissatisfaction over the report submitted by the CDA about the facts finding inquiries.

The members remarked that the actions taken against those responsible in inquires were very lenient and the officers appointed for the inquiry did not bother to take any action against their colleagues, those who were responsible for huge loss to the national exchequer.

The deputy speaker has constituted a sub-committee under the convenership of Chaudhary Jaffar Iqbal, MNA to review the report of the facts finding inquiries and submit its report in the next meeting of the committee.

The committee expressed its displeasure over delaying tactics in handing over the possession of plots to the National Assembly Secretariat employees by the Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FECHS).