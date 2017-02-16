ISLAMABAD - A recent debate in media about allotment of agriculture land to top military generals on their retirement as reward for their services made its way in the Senate on Wednesday when an opposition lawmaker demanded that the parliament should examine the matter.

PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar in his well-guarded remarks in the Upper House raised the matter what he said that the issue of allotment of lands to public functionaries on their retirement as reward for the services needed scrutiny of the parliament.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani reserved his ruling on the issue, saying that he would consider how best to proceed with post-retirement benefits to public officials in a holistic manner.

"I don't want to say anything on it...we will see it in all of its aspects, including (plot allotments) to bureaucracy, judiciary etc," he added.

Earlier speaking on a point of order, Babar said: "The issue involved a number of questions, including whether such allotments were governed by legislation or rules and regulations”. He questioned who framed those rules and when, what was the application of the rules in the past and whether the application of such rules in the future need to be streamlined. There also was the question of who among the retired senior officials were entitled to this extraordinary privilege, he maintained.

The issue is both sensitive and important, he said and called for its examination in a relevant committee of the Senate, which may discuss it in camera if it so deemed.

As these allotments are claimed to be made under the law and regulations as it is important that these are also examined in a holistic manner in the legislature, he said. It would be in the interest of everyone if there is transparency and the procedure was reviewed by the Parliament, he concluded.

A recent news report about allotment of 90 acres land to former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at a prime location in Badian Road area of Lahore had triggered a heated debate on social media that raised questions of logic and ethics behind this allotment. Former COAS who retired in November last year had been allotted 50 acres land in capacity of a four-star general and remaining 40 acres for being the ex-army chief.

At least, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the armed forces - stepped in to clarify its position over the allotment of 90 acres land. The ISPR in a statement said that all such allotments were made through a "constitutional provision through government/army procedures.

Speaking on a call attention notice, some position lawmakers condemned the management of state-owned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for selling out a PIA Airbus to a German firm what they said Public Procurement Regulator Authority (PPRA) rules were violated in the deal.

PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwala alleged that the management of cash-starved national flag carrier sold out a functional plane to a German national at a throwaway price of Rs7 million. He said that no tender was floated for this purpose, a pre-requisite under PPRA rules.

"I came to know about this from the pilots of PIA who are ready to testify before the court or anywhere else," he said.

Senator Mushahidullah Khan, the parliamentary leader of PML-N in the house, also endorsed Mandviwala and said that he a lot to say about the issue, and called for a thorough probe into the matter to bring to book the culprits.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmed tried to give a justification of the deal and said that the plane was sold out after no party showed interest in the tendering process. He said that Germany wanted to keep the plane in a museum. However, the minister disclosed that an inquiry had been ordered into the matter.

Upon this, Chairman Senate made a taunt and questioned whether the plane had ever remained in use of Hitler that Germany was keen to display it in the museum. Later, the chair referred the issue to the Special Parliamentary Committee on PIA to probe the matter and asked report back to the house by next session.

