KAMALIA-The cowardly terror attacks cannot deter the morale of the people of Pakistan. “The entire nation is united against terrorism and will not sit idle until the menace is eliminated from the country.” Social figure Ch Tahir Jutt stated while talking to media here the other day. He expressed his grief over the loss precious human lives in Lahore Charing Cross blast. He demanded the government to enhance security of the public places and improve law and order to ensure long-lasting peace in the country. He pointed out that it is rightful duty of the people to cooperate with the security personnel so that such incidents could be prevented.