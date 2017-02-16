ISLAMABAD - Expressing serious concern and condemnation on the recent terror attacks across the country, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif directed the security and intelligence officials to spruce up their efforts in quelling the resurgence of the menace.

The huddle of civil and military top leadership under the chair of the Prime Minister have threadbare deliberations over the recent spate of terrorism in various parts of the country and reiterated its commitment and resolve to quell the menace of terrorism and not let it take ground anywhere in the country.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of General Staff Lt-Gen Bilal Akbar, DGs of IB and counter terrorism department and other civil and military officials.

Sources informed The Nation that the prime minister wanted strict implementation on National Action Plan in totality and directed his adviser on national security to put the plan in motion in close coordination with the provincial governments.

It was further decided in the meeting that combing operation in settled areas particularly in the Punjab and crackdown on the facilitators and abettors of terrorists should be carried out and strict punishments should be awarded to them.

Sources said that the National Security Adviser Lt-Gen (r) Nasser Khan Janjua briefed the participants on the overall security situation in the country.

The gray areas in country’s security apparatus, especially the weak coordination between the intelligence and law enforcement agencies, were said to be the apparent reasons for the recent security lapses, they said.

Sources said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif seemed very much concerned over the situation and wanted an end to such security lapses which actually gave the impression of the failure of the overall security apparatus.

They further said that the meeting was informed that the terrorists involved in recent attacks were being operated from Afghanistan and the matter was already taken up with the relevant quarters in Afghan government.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday rang up Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and expressed his condolence on the Lahore attack. He reiterated his government’s resolve to support Pakistan in the war against terror and fully help Islamabad in tracking down those behind the terrorists if they were in Afghanistan.

Sources in the government confirmed that there was intelligence reports about the terrorists’ entry in Lahore and other areas but the terrorists had taken advantage of the poor security arrangements on The Mall road of Lahore resulting in the huge loss, including the martyrdom of two senior police officers.

It was stressed in the meeting that coordination between the law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies should be enhanced while the security arrangements at sensitive installations and public places should also be beefed up.

The meeting was informed that the government was trying to get the military courts extension and in this connection the parliamentary parties leaders would be meeting today to devise some unanimous framework as all the political stakeholders were united against terrorism and wanted to see the country rid of the menace.

A media release issued by the Prime Minister’s office said the meeting condemned the recent terror attacks in Lahore, Mohmand Agency, Peshawar and Quetta and paid homage to the great national heroes who laid down their lives for securing a peaceful future for Pakistan.

The meeting reiterated the national resolve of complete physical and ideological annihilation of terrorism and extremism. It was agreed that the gains of operations executed by military, civil armed forces and police will not be lost and the state would ensure that terrorists do not resurge, at any cost.

The armed forces, police and other civilian law enforcement agencies and people at large have rendered unrivalled sacrifices in this war against terrorism. The narrative of terror has failed to prevail and the narrative of peace, stability and prosperity has taken over.

The meeting reinforced that the overall situation in the country has improved including Fata, Balochistan and Karachi as a result of the state’s offensive against terrorists and miscreants.

The meeting made a resolve that terrorism emanating within the country or executed and harbored from outside the country would be eliminated and those posing threat to peace and security of the country would be liquidated by the might of the state.

Sources said that Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan also held a separate meeting with the prime minister wherein both the leaders discussed overall political and security situation in the country and the way forward on host of issues, including granting of extension to military courts, arrest of Jamaat-ud-Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed and other related issues.

ABRAR SAEED