Pakistan Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers Association (PPMA) has announced to shut medicine supply from Thursday.

As per details, PPMA Chairman Dr Qaiser Waheed has said that pharmaceutical industry will be kept closed countrywide in protest against amendments in Punjab Drug Act.

Furthermore, medicine supply to wholesalers and dealers will also be stopped.

This decision has affected multinational companies as well because their production will also remain closed along with local pharmaceutical industry.

Dr Qaiser said PPMA has taken this decision due to the stubbornness of government. The chairman also told that we will keep on staging protests until our demands are fulfilled.