GUJRANWALA-Dacoits and thieves went on a rampage as dozens of citizens including two police constables were looted while the cops received bullet injuries for offering resistance.

The police constable was injured by dacoits for putting up resistance during a robbery incident here at Qilla Chand. Police constables Bashir and Ejaz were going on motorcycle when three armed men intercepted them and looted cash. As the constables showed resistance, the dacoits opened fire, resultantly Bashir got bullet injuries and was rushed to DHQ hospital.

The people were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in about 20 incidents. In Garjakh police station limits, armed men snatched Rs10 thousands and cell phone from Kashif; in Khiali area Marya was deprived of Rs30 thousands, gold ornaments and cell phone on gun point; in Baghbanpura, robbers looted Rs25 thousands and cell phone from Shoaib; and in Gakhar, Azhar and his family was deprived of Rs50 thousands, gold ornaments and cell phones on gun point.

In Emanabad, dacoits took away Rs60 thousands , gold chain and cell phone from Farhan while tufail was also deprived of Rs40 thousands and cell phone in this area. In Tatlewali, robbers looted Rs120 thousands and cell phone from Khawar; in Kot Ladhah police station limits, armed men snatched Rs. 30 thousands, gold ornaments and cell phone from Mubeen and his family;and in Ferozwala, Kashif was deprived of Rs10 thousands and cell phone.

In Ladhewala Warriach, bandits looted Rs25 thousands and cell phone from Nadeem; in Sohdra police station limits, Shahid and his family was deprived of Rs80 thousands, gold ornaments and cell phones; in city Kamoki area, dacoits took away Rs25 thousands, cell phone and motorcycle from Fayyaz; and in Sadar Wazirabad area, Naseer was deprived of Rs35 thousands and cell phone.

In Garjakh, armed men snatched Rs40 thousands gold ornaments and cell phones from Ikram, unknown thieves took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the houses of Javed, Ejaz and Hakim while motorcycles of Shamas, Altaf and Sagheer were stolen from different places.