OKARA-The Punjab chief minister along with the IG police on Wednesday visited the houses of three constables who were martyred in Lahore terrorist attack on Monday.

CM Shahbaz Sharif and IG Mushtaq Sukhera arrived in village 4-GD situated at Renala-Chuchak Road in the house of Nadeem Tanveer Kamyana. They condoled with the Shaheed’s family and offered Fateha. On the occasion, the CM handed over a cheque worth Rs10 million to the heirs of the constable. The CM also upgraded the village Govt Girls School and named it after the Shaheed constable. He also renamed the Renala-Chuchak Road as the name of NT Kamyana Shaheed Road. A water filter plant was directed to be installed in the village. He also announced to give jobs to his brothers in the Police Department.

He said that the government would bear the expenditures of the education and maintenance of the family. On the demand of the family, the CM promised the provision of gas for the village. The Shaheed constable has been survived by a widow and two minor daughters.

Later, the CM arrived Mandi Ahmadabad at the house of Shaheed constable Irfan Mehmmod who was survived by a widow and one year old minor son. The CM handed over a cheque of Rs10 million, police job to his elder brother. The Higher Secondary School was renamed after Irfam Mehmood. He was the brother of constable Khalid Mehmood, the PRO to the District Police Officer. The CM was received by MNA Nadeem Abbas Rubera, MPAs Javed Allaudin, Rai Noor muhammad Kharal, DPO Faisal Rana, additional deputy commisioner Saba ashgar and ASP dipal pur abdul Wahab.

Later, he handed over a cheque of same amount to ASI Asmatullah’s wife Farzana Asmat and father Hasan Ali in village 95/6-R. He condole with the family and remained in their house for 20 minutes. He announced that the the family would be given full pay and not pension and his children’s educational expenditure will also be borne by the Police Department.

The other day, Asmatullah’s body was brought from Lahore and buried with full police protocol in his ancestor village 95/6-R. His father said a few months back, he was appointed in DIG Traffic Capt Mobeen Ahmed’s security squad in Lahore. He left three daughters, one son and widow behind. A special prayer was organised in civil lines police station.

15 HELD: The police claimed to have held 15 gamblers in operations here the other day. According to the B-Division Police, the police raided Palace Cinema and arrested 15 gamblers including Dildar Bhatti, Ghulam Farid Bhatti, Abdul Rasheed Khokhar, Abid Bhatti, Mubashar Hassan, Ejaz Hussain Qureshi, Ramzan Nonari, Maqbool Hussain, Sardar Ali Ghori, Ghulam Mustafa, Ghulam Abbas, Amjad Kashmiri, Umar Rajpoot. The police registered cases against them.