SIALKOT-The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a ceremony held at Tokyo on Wednesday.

SCCI’s Departmental Committee on Trade Delegations and Fairs Chairman Khawar Sapal and his Japanese counterpart signed the MoU. SCCI’s Research and Development Officers Umair Nisar, Salman Mir and Miss Atqa Arshad said that under the MoU, both the SCCI and TCCI will develop trade ties and establish close business-to-business contacts between the businessmen of Tokyo and Sialkot.

They termed the MoU a landmark achievement for the Sialkot exporters. They said that the MoU would also help provided the businessmen with information about economic development, investment policies, technology transfer and mutual economic cooperation between the two sides.

A 12-member delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) was there in Tokyo-Japan on a week-long business tour. The delegation is busy holding meetings with Japanese businessmen in Tokyo under the supervision of Pakistani Embassy in Japan. The SCCI delegation will also meet the Japanese investors and businessmen in Osaka-Japan.

CENSUS FROM MARCH 18: The national census will begin in Sialkot district from March 18, 2017, as all the necessary arrangements have been made by the district administration.

While reviewing the census arrangements during a meeting, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Asif Tufail said that 2,323 employees of Education Department, revenue department and Pak Army personnel will take part in the national census in Sialkot district. The special training about census process has also been started for these government employees participating in this Census duty.