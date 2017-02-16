Significant development was made by the investigators on Lahore's Charring Cross road blast as two suspected facilitators have been arrested, yesterday. Senior police officers including the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ahmed Mobin and Senior Superintendent of Police Zahid Gondal lost their lives in the incident. A First Investigation Report (FIR) has been registered against unknown terrorists in the Lahore blast.

According to official sources, the terrorist facilitators were caught from Dera Ismail Khan and Lahore. The terror suspects have been moved to an undisclosed location for further interrogation. Plausible scenario posits that more arrests in relation to the blast can be made soon. Sources added that the facilitators entered Lahore through Southern Punjab. The Punjab government also constituted a Joint Investigation Team to probe the suicide attack.

CCTV video of the Lahore suicide bomber show him moments before the attack on Chairing Cross which claimed the lives of 14 people.

The video shows the suicide bomber entering the protest through Masjid Shuhada Chowk, approaching a group of policemen and detonating his suicide jacket at 6:10 PM.

Authorities have claimed major break through in disrupting and busting terror network after their arrests by saying that two of the three members of the terror group were now in the custody of LEAs. Meanwhile, a sketch of the suicide bomber has been revealed by the police authorities with the help of eyewitnesses present on the unfortunate site of the incident. Reports suggest that the sketch resembles with the person who appeared in the terror group Ahrar`s video.

According to high official sources, no further details regarding the arrest can be provided at the moment, although more details are likely to emerge within two days.

According to sources, the JIT will be function under Additional IG CTD Rai Tahir. Sources further said that ISI, IB, CTD, CIA and investigation police teams will work in collaboration being a part of the JIT.

The team will begin its investigative work starting today. The JIT will also have access to important information and CCTV footage of the blast.

The team officials will also question eye witnesses, wounded, and police officers deployed at the time of the attack.

Meanwhile, the provincial government took the decision to dedicate the Police Lines area’s name to martyred SSP Zahid Gondal.