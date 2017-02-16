Lahore - Six terrorists were killed in an encounter with Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials near village Chak 98, a suburban area of Khanewal late Thursday night, reported a private TV channel.

According to CTD spokes-man, the CTD personnel, working on a tip-off, conducted a raid in Chak 98 and eliminated six militants belonging to Jamaatul Ahrar, while four others managed to flee.

It merits mentioning here that in October 2016, the CTD in an encounter had also killed four terrorists near Mehar Shah, a suburban area of the city.