KARCHI: Paralysed torture victim, Muhammad Ahmed, is in US for his treatment and reports said that his medical treatment at Cincinnati Children's Hospital of Ohio has been started.

Ahmed was allegedly tortured by his teacher that resulted in paralysis. It also left him muted.

Ahmed's father has also gone along with him in US. Ahmed is under observation till February 17, after which his doctor Mike Ritter will decide to operate, said his father.

It will take at least three months for the treatment to complete.