SIALKOT-A team of the Wildlife Department arrested 10 accused for hunting birds of different kinds at a local pond in village Kassowala of tehsil Daska here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the accused identified as Ameen, Hussain, Asghar Ali, Iqbal, Aslam, Javaid, Asghar, Jamshaid, Baba Chaandi and Akram were hunting birds when the wildlife team, led by inspector Talib Hussain, arrested them. The team also recovered 1,600 slaughtered birds from their possession.

Later, the wildlife team produced the accused in a local magisterial court where they were fined Rs100, 000.

ARREST: The police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug-peddler Nawaz alias Manga from Head Marala barrage here on Wednesday. The police also recovered 1.5 litres of liquor from his possession.

The Head Marala Police registered a case against the accused and put him behind bars.