Islamabad - Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme (PMYSDP) has trained 75,000 youth in last three years in more than 100 demand-driven trades across the country.

The scheme has been launched to impart training to unemployed youth of the country to acquire productive skills, Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairperson Leila Khan said on Sunday.

She termed the scheme as a remarkable initiative of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government for socio-economic development of youth in a bid to combat soaring unemployment.

She said National Vocational and Technical Training Commission is executing the scheme in collaboration with provincial technical education and vocational training authorities and other 340 public and private sector skills training institutes which design the trainings as per modern needs.

Sharing the three-year statistics of the scheme under PM’s Youth Programme, Khan said phase-I and II had been successfully completed under which 50,000 youth were provided training to enhance employment opportunities, alleviate poverty and provide skilled workforce to large, medium and small-scale industries.

She said phase-III of the programme has been divided into two batches and 25,000 youngsters have been successfully trained in the first batch. The training classes of another 25,000 trainees under phase III have commenced in demand driven trades from January 2, she said.

The chairperson said 33 per cent of the total training slots are reserved for female trainees. Madaris graduates and disabled youth are also catered to under this scheme.

Replying to a question, she said all young men and women aged up to 35 years with middle level education are eligible for the training while on an average fee support is Rs5,000 per month for six months. The stipend is Rs3,000 per month for six months and Rs4,000 per month per student for students from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), the chairperson said. In some trades, a free tool-kit is also provided, she added.

She said the budget allocation for phase-III (2015-16) was Rs2.63 billion, Rs1.187 billion for phase-II (2014-15) and Rs800 million for phase-I (2013-14). The students are selected for trainings as per the National Finance Commission Award quotas, she added.

Khan said Prime Minister’s Youth Programme includes six schemes - PM’s Youth Business Loan Scheme, PM’s Interest Free Loan Scheme, PM’s Youth Skill Development Programme, PM’s (National) Programme for Provision of Laptops to Talented Students, PM’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme for Less Developed Areas, and PM’s Youth Training Scheme.