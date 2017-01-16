GUJRANWALA/HAFIZABAD - Four persons were killed and dozen other killed in different accidents here on Sunday.

In Gujranwala, two persons were crushed to death by a speeding car here at GT Road in the remit of Kamoki Police on Sunday. According to police, Yasir, 34, and an unidentified man were crossing road when a car hit them. Resultantly both the persons received head injuries and died on the spot. The Kamoki Police reached the spot and started investigation. In Hafizabad, two persons were killed and 10 others seriously injured in road accidents in different areas on Sunday.

According to Rescue source, Imdad Hussain of Khanpur along with his friend Javed Khichi of Sandhuwan Tarar was proceeding to Kot Said Muhammad when their bike collided with another bike head-on. Resultantly, they died and the other biker Azmat Ibrahim got seriously injured.

In another incident, seven persons were injured when a rickshaw collided with a van near Thatha Khokhran.

In yet another accident, Zafar Iqbal of Atla village was on way to Sukheke on a bike. Near Lakarianwala, a vehicle, coming from the opposite direction hit his bike. He sustained serious injuries and was shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad in precarious condition.