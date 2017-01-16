PESHAWAR - At least 58 suspects including five Afghan nationals were apprehended in joint combing operations carried out by Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies in the provincial metropolis.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement issued here said Army and other law enforcement agencies arrested 58 suspects in joint combing operations in the city. The statement added that the operations were conducted at Shaheen town, Warsak road, Dalazak road and Pakha Ghulam localities. Out of the total 58 suspects, five of them were Afghan nationals. Besides, a huge cache of arms and ammunition and drugs were recovered from their possession. The police were interrogating the arrested suspects, the statement said.