Balochistan government has concluded a contract with Russian Helicopters for supply of an Mi-171 civil helicopter, reported Russian news agency Tass on Monday.

"The helicopter is expected to be handed over in the first half of 2017," the Russian company said.

This is the first contract with Pakistan for supply of civil products, Russian Helicopters said.

The provincial government is expected to use Mi-171 multirole helicopter for passengers and cargo transportation, medical missions, patrolling and emergency response.

“Our win in the tender is a characteristic indication of Russian helicopters being the most suitable for operation in this region,” Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Russian holding Alexander Scherbinin said.

“We expect authorities of Pakistan will continue increasing supply volumes of the Russian equipment in future. Preconditions for that already exist."