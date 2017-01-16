KARACHI - An alleged bandit was killed in an encounter here in the remits of Qauidabad police station on Sunday.

Police said that armed bandits were robbing the passersby when police on routine patrolling tried to intercept them at Sherpao Colony. “Bandits, while trying to flee, resorted to firing which ensued exchange of fire,” police said, and added, “One bandit died on the spot while his accomplice managed to flee.”

The bandit was identified as Zafar aka Supari. Police recovered a pistol and looted valuables from his possession.

Later the body was moved to the morgue. Meanwhile, at least three outlaws were arrested in different raids conducted in various parts of the city.

The accused were arrested in PIB, North Nazimabad and Mobina Town.

Police claimed that the accused were involved in various criminal activities. It also said to have recovered weapons form their possession.

Separately, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) claimed to have arrested a drug peddler in a raid conducted in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and recovered a huge cache of narcotics from his possession.

Similarly, Adil Hafeez Ansari, former sector in-charge of Muttahaida Qaumi Movement, Surjani Town, was arrested in a raid conducted in New Karachi Sector 5/E. Witnesses said that plainclothes personnel raided a school’s premises and arrested Ansari, and later shifted him to unknown place for investigation. Depts asked to resolve public complaints