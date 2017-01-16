NOORPUR THAL-Justice dispensation is prime responsibility of the judiciary and it cannot be fulfilled without better cooperation between the bar and bench.

“Mitigating public problems and providing them with justice is not less than worship and the lawyers are, therefore, responsible to resolve the litigants’ problems considering it a noble duty.

LHC judge Masood Abid Naqvi stated while addressing inauguration of the new building of Noorpur Thal judicial complex.

On the occasion, he congratulated the lawyers over having new building of judicial complex, urging them to avoid strikes and protests as such non-serious activities add to the litigants’ problems.

He also stressed the importance of books for lawyers and announced to provide an air-conditioned library for the Tehsil Bar Association. “The library will develop a habit of book reading and help the young lawyers prepare their cases in a better manner,” he pointed.