TOBA TEK SINGH:-A train crushed to death a motorcyclist at an unmanned railway level crossing near Chuttiana here on Sunday. The police informed that Faiz Rasool of Chak 318/GB was crossing the track at the crossing. All of sudden Karachi-bound Shalimar Express Train, coming from Lahore, crushed him on the spot. The police claimed the biker had worn a number of clothes and a shawl due to which he could not see the train.