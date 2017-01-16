ISLAMABAD - Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa yesterday phoned Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss regional situation and condole the loss of life in recent terror attacks in Afghanistan.

“Elements inimical to peace in the region are strengthened by blame game. No safe havens (for terrorists) in Pakistan,” an ISPR press release quoted the COAS as telling Afghan president.

During the conversation, he suggested that blame game was not in favor of both the countries and emphasised that Pakistan has come a long way in its fight against terrorism of all hue and color, eliminating all safe havens in the process.

The phone call from Pakistan army chief comes amid growing tension between the two countries which both have been alleging each of playing proxies.

Genral Qamar Bajwa suggested that both nations should focus on capitalising upon the gains of successful Zarb e Azb operation carried out against terrorists in Pakistan.

He also said a robust border management mechanism and intelligence cooperation will put a halt to to-and-fro movement of terrorists across the border.

The contact came just days after a string of deadly attacks in Afghanistan, with Afghan officials blaming Pakistan of supporting Afghan Taliban who carried out the attacks.

Two blasts took place at a guesthouse in Kandahar on Tuesday, where a meeting between UAE envoy, Kandahar’ Governor and police chief was underway. Five UAE officials were among those killed by the explosions, which sparked protests outside Pakistan Embassy in Kabul.

The Army chief also condoled the loss of life in recent terror attacks in Afghanistan. He expressed sympathy with families of the victims and empathised on the tragic series of events that have befallen people of both the brotherly countries over the last many years.

He said Pakistan’s cooperation with the Afghan government and people to eliminate the scourge of terrorism which is affecting peace and stability of the whole region.

Ashraf Ghani thanked General Bajwa for his sentiments and reiterated that both the nations must work together for peace and stability in the region.