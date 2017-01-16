ISLAMABAD - The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed alarm over the growing sense of insecurity among civil society activists following the disappearance of several bloggers. It has called for their immediate recovery.

“The authorities are surely aware of a climate of increased insecurity and fear among bloggers and activists after at least four bloggers were picked up in the last few days,” the HRCP said in a statement.

It said that,whoever, has disappeared the four victims has “done Pakistan a great disservice”. “Not only have their deeds done untold damage to Pakistan’s reputation but also led to us being firmly counted among nations where expression in the cyberspace makes activists extremely vulnerable,” it said.

“It is vital that all elements of the State, including the elected government and the security establishment, reflect on the reasons why fingers are being raised against State agencies for these disappearances. They must consider why families of the missing men or the civil society would suspect the involvement of State agencies.”

Civil society activists last week held protest demos in different cities demanding the recovery of social media activists Salman Haider, Waqas Goraya, Aasim Saeed and others who have disappeared over the last few days.

Fatima Jinnah Women University Prof Salman Haider has been missing from Islamabad since the night of January 6.

According to relatives, Haider went to Banigala and is missing since then. When he did not return by 10 pm, his wife called but Haider’s phone went unanswered.

Haider’s car was recovered from Koral Chowk in Islamabad after his wife reportedly received a message telling her to pick her husband's car.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Lohi Bher police station and police are investigating the case.

Waqas Goraya and Asim Saeed disappeared on January 4, while Ahmed Raza Nasir also vanished this month.