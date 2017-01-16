WAZIRABAD/TOBA TEK SINGH-The annual elections of Tehsil Bar Association Wazirabad and Pirmahal were postponed due to scuffles and protest during polling here the other day.

In Wazirabad, a group of lawyers rejected the amended voters list issued by the Punjab Bar Council. They torn off the ballot papers and broke and threw out the ballot box.

According to sources, the Punjab Bar Council issued a final voters list of 554 members of the Wazirabad TBA. Later, the TBA further amended the final list by ejecting the membership of 55 lawyers on the plea “that they have not paid the bar fee.”

At which the lawyers whose names were deleted raised objection, saying they have paid the bar fee and have receipt but they were not allowed to cast their votes. The protesting lawyers held a meeting, headed by Imran Thakrah, Ikram Nazeer and Irshad Ahmad Cheema, to discuss the situation and their future line of action.

Later, the protesting lawyers went to the polling station set up in a room of the Bar Hall and protested against the amended voter list. They picked up the ballot box and threw it out in the lawn. They also tore off the ballot papers.

Meanwhile, some rival lawyers resisted them and scuffle between both the groups erupted. Resultantly the election was postponed. Heavy police contingent already deployed on the bar premises, brought the situation under control.

Later, the election board comprising Israrul Haq Cheema, Ch AD Cheema, Zahid Farooq and Bashart Sandhu informed that now the new date for the TBA election would be decided by the Punjab Bar Council.

When contacted election board member Ch Allah Ditta Cheema confirmed that the election has been postponed and re-election will be held on Jan 21, 2017. He claimed that those involved n subversive activities were under the police custody and will be dealt under law.

TOBA TEK SINGH: The annual election for Pirmahal Tehsil Bar Association was postponed by the election board on Saturday after a scuffle took place between two groups of lawyers over casting a fake vote. According to sources, the lawyers of a group also attempted to take away ballot box but the police foiled the attempt. Following the chaotic situation, the election board announced postponement of the election.

The board members also announced that the next date for the election will be declared by the Punjab Bar Council.