Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday underscored the need for improving the traffic system of different cities of the Province through re-engineering and effective traffic management.

He was chairing the meeting of a steering committee set up for improvement of traffic system which considered various proposals for improving traffic system in Lahore and other big cities.

He said that use of modern technology for traffic management is the need of the hour and the best traffic management system is the identity of a civilized society.

The Chief Minister directed the committee to review the rules and fines with regard to the violations of traffic laws and submit its proposals on the earliest.

He said that matters would have to set right while performing duty with the sense of responsibility and there should be zero tolerance policy for checking one-wheeling.

He directed to make five roads of Lahore including Jail Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Allama Iqbal Road, PECO Road and Ferozepur Road as model roads.

He said that the role of traffic education is of basic importance in traffic management and the traffic education program should be continued in educational institutions.

Shahbaz Sharif directed to give final shape to the proposals regarding the provision of buses to the educational institutions.