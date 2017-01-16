QUETTA - Unidentified armed men attacked the convoy of a Qatari prince in Balochistan's Musakhel district on Sunday evening, DawnNews reported.

The gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on the convoy, as a result of which District Police Officer Majeed Dasti and two other security officials received bullet wounds, Levies official said.

The Qatari prince remained unharmed in the attack, said senior district administration official Mohammad Yasir. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital whereas the assailants managed to flee the crime scene.

The senior official further said that a case has been registered against 20 suspects. "Some Levies personnel are also among those accused, and an investigation is underway," he added.

Last month, a team of houbara bustard hunters from Abu Dhabi, led by Prince Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, came under a gun attack by a group of men in the Gichk area of Panjgur.

Two vehicles of the convoy were damaged. According to the tehsildar of the area, personnel of Frontier Corps and other security men retaliated, forcing the attackers to flee. A spokesman for the banned Balochistan Libration Front had claimed responsibility of the attack.