ISLAMABAD - A meeting of senior representatives of all federal ministries was held in federal ombudsman office for resolution of public complaints within 15 days.

The meeting was chaired by Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmed Khokhar, Senior Advisor (Law)/Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Federal Ombudsman, yesterday.

Khokhar said that all federal government departments must establish mechanism to resolve public complaints in 15 days at agency's level by January 31.

He further said that head of all ministries/divisions/attached departments/subordinate offices/statutory bodies/organisations must allocate one hour for redressal of public issues where any ordinary person can meet him daily without prior appointment.

Khokhar said that helpline with dedicated number be also installed in all federal government departments for public help and guidance which ultimately would improve the image of government organisations.