Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Monday said that report published by BBC gave wrong impression as distorted facts were presented.

Talking to media, PML-N’s Daniyal Aziz said that Imran Khan’s evidences in Supreme Court were not up to the mark.

He said PML-N lawyer was not questioning jurisdiction of SC. He also reiterated that PM’s name was not framed in Panama Leaks case.

Daniyal Aziz also termed PTI as biggest enemy of anti-corruption campaign.

We are contemplating on how to proceed on BBC s story, he added.

Meanwhile, Maiza Hameed alleged Imran Khan of hiding properties including Bani Gala. She said that nation knows each and everything.

She said PTI chief is accountable for the official resources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).