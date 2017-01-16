MARDAN - Former president of Mardan Press Club Haji Muhammad Shafi died of cardiac arrest and was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard on Sunday. His Qul would be held in Mardan Khas on Tuesday. Relatives, well-wishers, journalists, elected representatives and government officials attended last rituals of the deceased journalist.

Shafi was brother of Haji Muhammad Saeed and father of Muhammad Fasial and Muhammad Abbas. He had been in the field of journalism for 30 years and several times remained president and general secretary of Mardan Press Club. He worked for several media organisations during his journalistic career. He was known for his straight forwardness and sympathetic attitude towards people and co-workers.