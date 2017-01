KARACHI: Maulana Saleemullah Khan, the founder of Jamia Farooqia, passed away in Karachi, according to sources at the seminary.

According to an official, Maulana Saleemullah Khan had been a teacher of Mufti Rafi Usmani and Mufti Taqi Usmani.

Maulana Saleemullah Khan was born in Muzaffarnagar, India. The Maulana earned a degree in Islamic studies in 1947.

He taught at a seminary in India for eight years before migrating to Pakistan. He founded Jamia Farooqia in 1967.