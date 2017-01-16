GUJRAT-Four-in-custody robbers were killed in an alleged ambush by their accomplices here in Kanjah near Ghulam Muhammad Kot area on Sunday.

According police, a police team was escorted four robbers, arrested a day ago, to a place for recovery of looted items. As they reached Kanjah, near Ghulam Muhammad Kot, some accomplices of the robbers ambushed the police team “in a bid to get them free.” ‘Though the police retaliated with fire but it was too late as the four in custody robbers were killed due to firing by their accomplices,” a police source claimed. The dead robbers were later identified as Liaquat, Husnain and Iftikhar while identity of the fourth could not be ascertained.

The attackers fled the scene after retaliatory firing by the police.

According to police sources, the dead robbers had been involved in murder and dacoities cases.

The police shifted the bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have registered a case and started search for the runaway outlaws.