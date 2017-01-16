PHOOLNAGAR- Sui gas supply was inaugurated to various suburban villages including Sarai Mughal, Sheikhum, Sidho Morr and Moday Ke at a ceremony here the other day.

PML-N MNAs - Rana Hayat Khan and Rana Ishaq Khan performed the inauguration and reiterated the government pledged to ensure all basic facilities to the masses at their doorsteps. Kasur District Council chairman Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan, Rana Khizar Hayat Khan and Ahsan Ishaq were also present on the occasion.

A large number of people including notables, local bodies representatives and journalists attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, the PML-N parliamentarians said that both the federal and Punjab government are determined to provide lift living standard of the masses through development at grass-roots level. They claimed that the PML-N government will fulfil all promises made with the public. “The PTI is doing negative politics and bent on derailing democracy,” they alleged, adding that Imran Khan wants to create hurdles in the progress and prosperity of the country, adding that nothing can deter the government from carrying out its vision about the prosperity of the country.

Tehsil Municipal Committee vice chairman Rana Majid Murshad, Rana Saeed Jamil, Union of Journalists Phoolnagar chairman Rana Khalid Javed, Rana Khaliq, Rao Shafiq and others were also present on the occasion.