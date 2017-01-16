An anti-polio campaign kicked off in the country including Sindh, FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan and six districts of Punjab on Monday.

In Balochistan, the three-day drive was commenced in 15 districts but was suspended in remaining 15 due to snowfall.

Atleast 24,46,000 children under the age of five-year will be inoculated polio drops for which 8496 teams including 7000 mobile teams, 842 fixed site and 637 transit points have been formed.

According to the coordinator of emergency operation centre Syed Faisal Ahmed, the suspended campaign will resume in the next week.

In the first phase, the anti-polio drive will be carried out in Gawadar, Dera Bugti, Turbat, Kachi, Lasbela, Khazdar, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Awaran, Chaghi and Nowshaki.

More than 6.6 million children will be administered anti-polio drops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas.

Over 2.5 million children would be inoculated anti-polio drops in Kasur, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Hafizabad and Rawalpindi districts of Punjab during the campaign.

Atleast 2,20,000 children in Gilgit Baltistan while 1,42,000 in Kotli district of Mirpur division will be administered polio drops.

Meanwhile in Sindh, the five-day campaign will inoculate polio drops to atleast 22,00,000 children for which 12000 workers have been deployed.

Polio teams are also available at railway stations, bus stands and public places to ensure administering anti-polio drops to every child.

Special security measures have been taken to ensure security of polio teams.