ISLAMABAD : Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Monday announced Sindh-wide rallies and processions against the corruption of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) right after the Supreme Court rules on Panamagate scandal case.

Imran Khan will raise voice over the corruption, garbage heaps and other problems rampant in the province during the coming visit.

Imran Khan has directed workers to be geared up for the occasion as Haleem Adil Sheikh, Zulfiqar Mirza and Mumtaz Bhutto will support him in anti-PPP march, according to the sources.

According to Haleem Adil Sheikh, Imran Khan has already started preparations for Sindh tour, adding he will set out for the visit as soon as Panamagate scandal case verdict is out.

According to the sources, the PTI chief will hold rallies in different cities including Larkana, Badin, Thatta and Sukkur.

Meantime, Imran Khan also announced a march in Karachi.