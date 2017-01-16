MIRPUR (AJK)-The 19th death anniversary of eminent worker of Pakistan and Kashmir freedom movements Abdul Hamid Nizami was observed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday.

Representatives from various classes of the society from AJK including social and political workers, journalists, writers, poets and workers of the Kashmir freedom movement at a meeting prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.

Fateha Khawani was held for the departed soul in the ceremony held in his Mirpur residence Saturday. Speakers paid rich tributes to Abdul Hamid Nizami, who was freedom fighter, historian, intellectual, writer and journalist as well, for his meritorious services for Pakistan and Kashmir freedom movement before and after the independence of Pakistan and for the promotion of healthy journalism in the country through his high intellect and pen.

Nizami emerged as the active worker of the Kashmir freedom movement as he performed as an active worker in the Muslim Conference. He was News Editor of “Sada-e-Kashmir” Radio located at undisclosed place in occupied Kashmir in 1947 meant for the promotion of the Pakistan movement as well as the Kashmiris struggle for freedom from the Dogras and India’s tyrannical rule.

In 1947, he was arrested from Sheirgarhi in occupied Srinagar by the then Dogra rulers and put behind bars for an indefinite period for enlightening and raising the beacon of liberation and for working for the Pakistan movement. Later, he was released in 1949 as a result of the pact signed for the exchange of political prisoners and sent to Pakistan.

He was the author and translator of various books on the Kashmir Freedom Movement. Prominent among the books he translated into Urdu include Azad Kashmir, History Struggle for Freedom of Jammu & Kashmir and Inside Kashmir. He also brought out eminent Urdu weekly of Azad Kashmir “Daur-e-Jadeed” for the promotion of Kashmiris’ indigenous struggle for freedom highlighting the importance of early peaceful solution to Kashmir issue, till he breathed his last on January 13 in 1998.